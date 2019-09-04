Cancellation and renewal of travel: like a hurricane Dorian influenced cruises
Hurricane Dorian changed the plans for the cruises many travellers — including those who haven’t even left ports. In that time, some passengers still can not leave the land as a result of changes of schedules, others enjoy the extra time at sea. About it writes USA Today.
Cruise companies are struggling to stay away from hurricane Dorian, and the closure of ports across the country and, in particular, in Florida leads to a longer duration cruises for some travelers and delayed the start of cruises for others. However, many cruise lines to change routes and reduce travel. Further changes cruise itineraries, given the unpredictable path of the storm.
Hundreds of passengers of the Norwegian Cruise Line stuck in New Orleans due to the closure of the cruise terminal in port Canaveral and Miami.
The passenger of the Carnival of Shaquana Chiron says she’s unhappy with the updates that it receives from cruise companies, which warned her that she didn’t go to the cruise terminal, until you receive further instructions.
38-year-old Chiron needs to sail from Jacksonville (FL) on Thursday, September 5. But due to the closure of the port of Jacksonville, the ship may not be able to dock to the shore at the scheduled time.
When Chiron called the company, she was told that the trip has not been canceled yet, in addition, options of refund or reschedule the travel company offered.
“It’s very frustrating. Although no one can predict the storm, I feel that Carnival should do everything possible to make customers feel comfortable,” said Giron, who has booked a trip as a gift for my son.
Chiron says that she’s upset because Dorian needs to hit South Carolina by Thursday morning. Meanwhile, to get to Jacksonville she will need at least 4 hours, and she doesn’t know how much time she will give a Carnival, and will be waiting for her.
On the website of the cruise company says: “We sincerely apologize for the failure of cruises caused by hurricane Dorian, and thank our guests for their patience and understanding.”
But patience Chiron waning, and she is still waiting to find out will be whether it a cruise.
“I’m sorry that they treat the customers, she said. — It costs over $ 2,000, which we will lose if not swim”.
She’s not alone. Passengers from other cruise companies in social networks share their stories of uncertainty associated with the hurricane and the lack of care in customer service.
“Canceled the cruise because #hurricanedorian — wrote Twitter user Chris Brady. — I miss my flight with @VirginAtlantic. They refused to help and would not refund the money I paid”.
Another user, Tina Wolff, wrote on Twitter: “the wedding was off. Devastated bride. Stuck guests. They lost a customer for life”.
But not all the news was sad for travelers. Some of those who were already at sea, received a free extension to its travel and other benefits.
“Hurricane Dorian has me stumped. My cruise was extended for 3+ days, but at least I have a free bar,” wrote user Katie Hasler on Twitter.
Another user wrote: “We were stuck at sea for three days due to hurricane Dorian, and all I can think: “This is the cheapest 10-day cruise in history.”
One user thanked the cruise line for the safe return of his and his wife’s home.
“Thank you @CruiseNorwegian for helping me and my wife. We returned home safely, although the hurricane Dorian and influenced our cruise — he wrote. — Despite the fact that the process can still be improved, I felt that the staff really cares about our safety and did the right thing. Thank you!”
Those cruise lines like Disney and Royal Caribbean, is donating millions to help victims of the hurricane. Carnival wrote: “Carnival Cruise Line, together with Carnival Corporation, has promised its support to the government and people of the Bahamas when they will assess the damage from hurricane Dorian and begin work on the restoration”.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Hurricane Dorian invasion began on the East coast of Florida on Tuesday, September 3.
- Before the hurricane devastated the Bahamas, destroying thousands of homes and leaving tens of thousands of people without drinking water.