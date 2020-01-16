Cancelled billions of dollars in incentives enjoyed by Akhmetov
MP Andriy Gerus said that the abolition of benefits, which were exempt from VAT the import of energy equipment for solar and wind power generation was supported by the Committee on taxation and fiscal policy.
This Gerus wrote on his Facebook page.
He noted that the beneficiaries of this benefit was the company who built solar and wind farms and, furthermore, “run to the highest “green” tariffs in the world.”
He stressed that this benefit was lost to the Ukrainian manufacturers of power equipment, which, in turn, paid the entire input VAT, and was unequal (worst) conditions in comparison with imports. Such plants have in Vinnitsa, Kramatorsk and other cities.
According Gerus, lost to Ukrainian state budget in 2019 because of this benefit did not get about UAH 10 billion.
At the same time, at the same time, about 3 billion saved Rinat Akhmetov, which are taxes on importation of equipment do you have to pay in the budget.