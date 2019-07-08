Cancer and diabetes are not protecting the milk and milk products
In dairy products contains more substances which are capable of preventing the occurrence of dangerous diseases, including cancer, says nutritionist.
Spanish scientists have published data they have obtained about the benefits of milk in protecting a person from his development of the metabolic syndrome, type II diabetes and cancer (colorectal and bladder). Specialists responded to this publication. In particular, the opening of foreign experts commented on the nutritionist Elena Solomatina.
The expert expressed skepticism about the usefulness of milk. Solomatin noticed that milk is poorly absorbed by the body — especially feel the elderly.
“Today, many lactose insufficiency, and not even all the healthy young people fully digest the lactose,” said the nutritionist.
Elena Solomatina considers that scientists should have paid more attention to dairy products. Unlike milk dairy products are assimilated by the older people, in addition, these products more protein, which prevents the possibility of the same oncological diseases, said the specialist.
According to Elena Solomatina, in dairy products contain calcium which is responsible for nerve impulse conduction, conducive to fat burning. For this reason, concluded the doctor, “kislomolochny” effectively prevents the development of obesity, and, therefore, exclude the possibility of type II diabetes and metabolic syndrome.