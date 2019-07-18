Cancer boy played for your favorite club against former team Yarmolenko (photos, touching…
Vice-champion of Germany Dortmund “Borussia” in the framework of the American tour held a friendly match against a team of MLS “Seattle sounders”. This fight was special for 8-year-old him of Goyal, which entered the field in the starting lineup of the home team.
Boy, training in the “Seattle sounders”, is sick with leukemia. Despite this, the Chemical continues to fight and play football. In the match against Borussia Dortmund Goyal took to the field in the “basis” and took place at the gate.
“It’s great that he joined us for training and then on game. He looked at what we do digress from all of this. Sport always gives you a way out. It allows you to disappear into my own world and forget about your problems”, — quotes the press service of the American club of the goalkeeper “Seattle sounders” Stefan Frei.
As for the match, the victory in it celebrated “Borussia” — W:1. In the former part of the team Andriy Yarmolenko goals were scored by Marius wolf, Paco alcácer and Jadon Sancho, the “Seattle” Jonathan Campbell.
Photo of FC “Seattle sounders”
