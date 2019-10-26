Cancer cells in the breast die because of those nuts
Regular consumption of walnuts affects the behavior of cells of a cancer of a mammary gland. Scientists have established that under the influence of substances in these nuts contain cancer cells lose activity and die.
The authors of the new study, researchers from Marshall University in West Virginia concluded: the components of walnuts are capable of changing the expression of certain genes in breast tumors. Ultimately, these changes lead to the death of cancer cells, as reported by the Food.news.
Thus, specialists say that regular consumption of walnuts can affect cancer progression and survival.
Anti-cancer property of walnuts is revealed research is not the first time. Previous studies of scientists have demonstrated that some substances in the composition of nuts (in particular omega-3 fat alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and plant beta-sitosterol) can deactivate the process of reproduction of cancer cells.
This time experts have established that the inhibiting effect against breast cancer gives eating two handfuls of walnuts a day.
“With such a quantity of nuts changes the expression of certain genes in breast tumors, which ultimately inhibits the growth of cancer cells and leads to their death,” reported the researchers.