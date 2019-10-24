‘Cancer cells’ worth 3.2 trillion: what’s killing the US economy
Payments, including social security, food stamps, and Medicare and Medicaid from the US government, the Americans should reach a record $3,22 trillion in 2020 fiscal year. It began on 1 October.
These payments — the money paid the man for services or goods. According to forecasts from the office of management and budget, the payments will amount to 67.9% of public expenditure and 14.4% of GDP this year.
“We are a nation that is characterized by people on a fixed income. Such a cancer cell can destroy our economy,” said Stephen Moore, an economist at the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, in an interview with FOX Business.
He noted two factors contributing to the increase in the size of gossiped in America.
The first and definitely the biggest one is the aging population. According to Moore, the 80 million baby boomers retire at a rate of about 10,000 per day, and this puts “enormous pressure on the government functions in the sphere of social services.”
The second factor is the “huge increase dependence on government.”
One example is the splash to request food stamps (SNAP) after the financial crisis of 2008.
The administration trump previously faced resistance in trying to cut the program. According to the research firm Mathematica, is currently more than 21 million Americans use food stamps.
In a letter to Trump the 70’s mayors urged the President to abandon his plan to tighten the rules of receiving food stamps. They stated that it “will harm the economy”. The President’s plan would save the government $ 2.5 billion.
“The reality is that capitalism is full of UPS and downs. And so we need some kind of program of social protection will be countercyclical. And when the cycle is really rough as it was during the great recession, it takes a long time to take it all back,” said Waxman.
According to forecasts, by 2024, hospitlity to reach $ 3.8 trillion.
