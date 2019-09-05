Cancer for the first time ranked first in the list of causes of death in developed countries
Most people in the world still die from cardiovascular disease, but in countries with high income levels the leading cause of death was the cancer that kills patients more than two times more likely, BBC reports.
These are the results of a large study published in the Lancet and presented at the annual meeting of the European society of cardiology.
Examining the data on hospitalization and mortality more than 162 thousand patients aged from 35 to 70 years from 21 countries from five continents in 12 years (2005-2016), the researchers came to the conclusion that cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in countries of low and middle-income (MICS and LICs) – they account for just over 40% of all deaths.
However, in countries with high income (SVD) from heart problems dies only about 20% of the population, while the cancer – more than 50%.
A fourfold gap
According to estimates cardiologists, in 2017 around the world have died about 55 million people 17.7 million of them – from diseases of the cardiovascular system, 4.6 million from some form of cancer.
“Because the incidence of cardiovascular diseases continues to fall, the cancer may become the leading cause of death worldwide in the coming decades”, –quotes the edition EurekAlert Gilles Dagenais, Professor Emeritus of Laval University in Quebec and the main author of the study.
In poor countries people are least likely to get in hospital with the diagnosis “cancer”, “pneumonia”, “chronic obstructive pulmonary disease” or with different kinds of injuries. In rich countries the situation is reversed – there is the main causes of hospitalization.
However, the General level of mortality in SND twice higher than in countries with middle income, and four times higher than rich countries.
But researchers say that despite the magnitude of the work, its results are not universal. In particular, the study did not consider data States of Western and Northern Africa as well as in large countries such as Russia or Australia.
Data about countries with lower income mainly include South Asia and several African countries.
However, as noted by Filipino Professor Tony Dans, in total the paper analyzed the medical information of nearly 900 urban and rural settlements from all over the world, and it is quite diverse database (from the point of view of risk factors and other variables) to be able to make fairly reliable conclusions about the state of Affairs in the world.