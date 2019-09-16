Cancer of the brain in car crash: doctors no longer deal with swelling of the actress
The doctors in Moscow have ceased anti-tumor treatment Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is now in intensive care.
As reported by Telegram-channel Mash, the body of the actress is too weak for such therapy.
We will remind that earlier for the same reason doctors stopped the intensive treatment, and for a time refused surgery.
Now Anastasia is in a deep coma, watching her anesthesiologists-resuscitators.
It was reported that after connecting to the ventilator, the actress developed multiple organ failure.
Next to the actress are her husband and mother. Neurosurgeons still hope that it will be possible to carry out the operation.
Note that, in the opinion of the oncologists, the chances of recovery from car crash is not — it is last stage of cancer. But after the surgery and proper treatment the actress can live another year or two.
