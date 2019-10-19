Cancer treatment and fertility: top 5 promising discoveries of modern scholars
The Nobel prize in medicine, synthetic blood, a t-shirt for easy, how much should you eat mushrooms and tomatoes to get rid of various diseases — of these the latest news in medicine, writes “the Present Time”.
Mushrooms in the fight against prostate cancer
Research group under the guidance of a Japanese Professor Shu Zhang conducted a study among 36 thousand of men aged 40-79 years.
Analysed the habits of men in food, taking into account all factors that may contribute to the development of cancer, overweight, lack of exercise, Smoking and alcohol. The result found that men in the diet which includes mushrooms, is the probability of developing prostate cancer was reduced by 17%.
“Anticancer effect” scientists explain the contents in mushrooms are powerful antioxidants – L-ergothioneine and glutathione. To reduce the risk of cancer, mushrooms need to eat at least three times a week, said the scientists. One portion must be at least 7.6 grams.
The tomatoes are struggling with male infertility
Scientists at the University of Sheffield from the UK found that two tablespoons of concentrated tomato puree increases by 40% the quality of sperm – motility and activity of sperm.
And all this thanks to the ingredient lycopene (which gives tomatoes their deep red color), which is an antioxidant and can prevent damage to sperm. Best of all, by the way, this substance is absorbed from a heat-processed tomatoes.
Lycopene can also help in reducing the damage to DNA in sperm, which increases the chances of successful fertilization of the oocyte and better embryo development.
The amount of lycopene that the men were taken every day during the experiment, equivalent to two kilograms of cooked tomatoes, so in their study, the researchers used a preformed product based on lycopene – Lactoscope (two tablets daily).
Artificial blood will substitute for the real
Scientists medical College of national defence of Japan in the laboratory were able to create human blood.
It is suitable for transfusion to any person, regardless of the group and rhesus of blood. Scientists hope that it may greatly increase the chances of survival for the person in case of massive bleeding, thus completely eliminating the possibility of transmission of HIV and hepatitis.
Artificial blood mimics its primary function – storage and transport of oxygen. Synthetic is composed of red blood cells (erythrocytes) and platelets. Platelets help stop bleeding, and red blood cells – the saturation of the body with oxygen.
Unlike donated blood, which is stored up to 35 days at a temperature of +4-6 With artificial “does not spoil” at room temperature in the course of the year.
Scientists have managed to save from massive bleeding Guinea pigs. However, no side effects as stated by scientists, was not there.
“Smart Mike” watching light
Mike Hexoskin, a canadian company Carré technologies is able to accurately assess the condition of the lungs, and in the distance, which relieves the patient from having to go for monitoring in the clinic. Unlike traditional equipment, tank can be worn discreetly under clothing.
In a smart undershirt built-in sensors that evaluate the volume of expired air, respiratory rate and heart rate. Data is sent in a special app on a mobile phone or computer.
Smart tank can be especially useful for patients with bronchial asthma or cystic fibrosis after a lung transplant.
The study, researchers from the University medical center Radboud (Netherlands) first presented in Madrid at the international Congress of the European respiratory society.
Nobel prize for medicine was awarded for studies of hormones
The Nobel prize in medicine in 2019 received: a British scientist from Oxford sir Peter Ratcliffe, the Americans – Professor of medicine at William Kaelin Jr.; oncologist, medical University Johns Hopkins University Gregg of Semenets. The prize was awarded for studies of cells and how they adapt to the lack of oxygen.
Of Semenets and Ratcliffe in 2016 already started for these studies, the prize of Laskarina one of the most prestigious awards for American doctors and biochemists. Their work has been devoted to oxygen starvation. Scientists have discovered that cells in these conditions produce hormones that in turn cause the production of red blood cells. Also, scientists have discovered a protein HIF-1 which is only activated during hypoxia.
William Kaelin Jr., an oncologist from the cancer Institute Dana-Farber at Harvard medical school, about the same time studied the disease von Hippel-Lindau, a rare genetic disease called cerebroretinal angiomatosis. In this disease in various organs begin to form tumors, and are most frequently found in the cerebellum and other parts of the brain, in the retina, kidneys and adrenal glands. According to him, a gene that suppresses the growth of tumor cells in disease von Hippel-Lindau, is also associated with the disappearance of the protein HIF-1 with excess oxygen.
Experts believe that open kälin, Semenza and Ratcliffe can help to find a cure for a range of cardiovascular diseases, some cancers and anemia (anemia). Today several companies are in the laboratory trying to use the hormone HIF-1 to create red blood cells.