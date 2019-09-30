Cancer Zavorotnyuk upset fans, media
Famous actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which found brain cancer the fourth stage, is still in the hospital. However, neither the relatives of the actress, neither she has not addressed the public with an official statement.
Although some time ago the concert Director of the stars of the series “My fair nanny” Stas Hristov assured the public that until the end of September Zavorotnyuk will give an interview in which refute all the speculation about his illness, writes “Express newspaper”.
“And that was already 30 September, and public speaking Anastasia has been waiting for her many fans, did not take place. In the end, the audience completely lost hope that the information of inoperable tumors of the actress — just a rumor”,— stated in the message.
Moreover, such a persistent silence on the state of the car crash leads one to suspect that the situation is much worse actress than you might think, writes the author.
As you know, according to recent reports, 48-year-old actress is in normal ward and is undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy, as the doctors decided that the surgery the patient no longer possible to do because of the large size of the tumor.
Meanwhile, patients at the hospital insist that Zavorotnyuk for a long time in a coma and breathes only with the help of a ventilator.
As previously reported “FACTS”, star of TV series “Not born beautiful” Nelly Uvarova became bald to protest against the behaviour of some of their colleagues who are spreading false rumors about the health of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk.
