Candice Swanepoel has shared some incredibly beautiful pictures from Kenya

Distant lands to California resident candice Swanepoel is not an empty sound. The birthplace of model of Africa. And recently, she went to Kenya to get acquainted with giraffes, explore the vast expanses, to hide from the searing sun, meet the locals and participate in a charity collection of tea plantations. Report the Model continues to share on the Instagram page: publishes photos of travel, breathtaking, and you receive the immediate desire to leave the metropolis.

Кэндис Свейнпол поделилась невероятно красивыми фото из Кении

On the trendy part of any trip Candace have not forgotten. In Kenya, she brought the swimwear of their own brand TropicofC and flying dresses Lemlem. Last, the brand has created a model Liya Kebede: the collection includes dresses and tunics, made in Africa using national fabrics.

