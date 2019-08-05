Candice Swanepoel participated in the rite of the Indians
Candice Swanepoel during a holiday in Brazil met with the Indians patacho. The model has a chance to participate in a special rite of the tribe.
The star is not limited to the usual beach holiday. Candace got the opportunity to get acquainted with local culture:
“I had an unforgettable experience in the tribe of patacho. I have gained knowledge and participated in the ceremony.”
How it took this action, the 30-year-old celebrity says, but a few photos reflect everything that happened away from the Indians. On the face Swanepoel appeared a ritual pattern, as in the ear – an earring.
