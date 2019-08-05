Candice Swanepoel participated in the rite of the Indians

| August 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Candice Swanepoel during a holiday in Brazil met with the Indians patacho. The model has a chance to participate in a special rite of the tribe.

Кэндис Свейнпол участвовала в обряде индейцев

The star is not limited to the usual beach holiday. Candace got the opportunity to get acquainted with local culture:

“I had an unforgettable experience in the tribe of patacho. I have gained knowledge and participated in the ceremony.”

How it took this action, the 30-year-old celebrity says, but a few photos reflect everything that happened away from the Indians. On the face Swanepoel appeared a ritual pattern, as in the ear – an earring.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.