Candice Swanepoel was published in an unusual outfit
Stars arrived at the Venice film festival, does not get tired to surprise us. Here and candice Swanepoel appeared on the red carpet practically naked: clothes on supermodels was only one shirt, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.
“Angel” Victoria’s Secret appeared at the premiere of “the Marriage story” in the oversized shirt from the brand Etro. Her candice Swanepoel added a wide belt with textured buckle. Completed the image of gold jewelry and shoes Christian Labouten with classic red soles.
The so-called dress is emphasized incredibly long legs candice Swanepoel, but this is probably the only plus of this brave (if not to say vulgar) outfit. If the purpose of a supermodel to attract the attention of the press, she coped with the task on 10/10. But whether to consider the image the latest trend? I think not. Wondering whether to look at it? Not really.
In any case, we appreciated the attractive sassy bow, and remember August 29 as the day when the model appeared to track the status of the festival in just one shirt.