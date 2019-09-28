Candice Swanpoel admired the slender figure in bikini
South African model candice Swanpoel already back in Los Angeles after the summer vacation, but the photo continues to share with fans.
On his page in Instagram the girl published a picture, which show with their two sons, the eldest of Anak and the youngest, Ariel, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
Candace took the picture in a wine-red bikini with thin spaghetti straps. Her younger son Ariel, who seems dissatisfied with something.
Leg a mother hugs the eldest son of Anak, who’s also not looking at the camera. And only Candace radiates warmth and joy in this photo.
“Memories made in Ibiza”, — reads the caption to the frame.
We will remind, quite recently in Milan, the model attended the ceremony Green Carpet Fashion Awards. The girl chose to release a very interesting outfit. Candace was wearing a sky blue chiffon dress from Philosopy. The dress had a very interesting cut. The tight bodice had wide cross straps that tied in the back and long, hanging down like a plume tails. Good model and in bikini and in an evening dress, isn’t it?