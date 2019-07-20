Candice Swanpoel at a social event in sarafans bare back and stylish sandals
July 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
While many of the model bask on the beaches and enjoying summer, candice Swanepoel decided to attend a social event.
30-year-old South Africa called for a beauty brunch Soami beach house in Miami beach, Florida.
In front of the cameras of photographers candice posed in a light summer sundress with thin spaghetti straps with open back, which is put in combination with brown sandals on very high heels and a small beige bag, embroidered with amber stones.
A model hair gathered into a high ponytail, did a very natural makeup with a beautiful shade of lipstick on the lips and wear gold Hoop earrings, which were a great highlight of the image.