Candice Swanpoel on vacation in Brazil shows a curvy figure

July 30, 2019
South African model candice Swanepoel shared with fans snapshots that are made on vacation.

Кэндис Свэйнпоул на отдыхе в Бразилии демонстрирует соблазнительную фигуру

Vacation Candace holds in his beloved Brazil, this time in a hotel in Caraiva Bela Vista. The girl shows exactly who went on holiday, but willing to share photographs, which capture in a swimsuit from his collection Tropic of Candice. The picture was taken on the beach and backdrop of palm trees.

