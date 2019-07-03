Candid photos of Anna Sedokova discusses the whole network

The singer once again boasted a gorgeous figure.

Откровенное фото Анны Седоковой обсуждает вся сеть

Not so long ago Anna Sedokova published in his Instagram a pretty straightforward post, in which he admitted that he was unhappy with her figure. According to the singer, after a third pregnancy, she strongly recovered and she had cellulite. This celebrity even hesitate to wear mini skirts.

However, a new photo in a swimsuit, which Sedokova shared in my social networks a few hours ago, once again proved that Anna in a luxurious form! About the star hastened to inform its subscribers and covered the actress with compliments:

“Anya, where you have tellit?”, “Every time I admire you”, “the Perfect woman”, “Always admire your figure”, “I don’t understand where you have excess weight?”, “Standard women”, “Figure is just gorgeous”.

