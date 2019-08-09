Candidate for U.S. President have promised to tell all about aliens if elected
The candidate in US presidents from Democratic party Senator Bernie Sanders in an interview promised, if elected for the post will share with Americans the entire volume of information about aliens.
A proposal Sanders announced during his appearance on a popular US podcast, comedian and host of the fight show UFC Joe Rogan, reports Voice of America.
Answering the question of the leader, Sanders said that if elected President, will appear on the show again to tell about information, access to which will receive.
During the podcast, Sanders said that if elected, his government will consist not of the billionaires, and from the “representatives of the working class, trade unions”.
According to the polls, Sanders is one of the most popular candidates from the US Democratic party in the presidential election of 2020.
Donald trump believes the Senator of Vermont Bernie Sanders and former us Vice-President Joe Biden his main rivals in the elections of the USA in 2020.