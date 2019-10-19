Candidates before the election trying to catch up on everything over the weekend (PHOTOS)

The leader of the liberal Party Justin Trudeau, today scheduled a marathon in the campaign. The day started early in the morning near Niagara Falls, Ontario, and will end late in the evening in calgary after a stop in Winnipeg.

The Federal election campaign reached a climax, and the leaders gave all their strength to try to excite their supporters and get every last potential voter in the election on Monday.

Schedule Trudeau includes three rallies, including one in calgary, which begins at 11 PM.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer will be in and around Toronto all day, with stops at a rally in the suburb of Richmond hill along with other candidates.

The leader of the New Democrats Jagmeet Singh began his day in Vancouver, talking about the sore problem of housing, and finish their day at a rally in Penticton, British Columbia, where MP Richard Cunnings is running for re-election.

The leader of the Green party of Canada Elizabeth may holds the day in and around Vancouver, starting with trips to the homes of voters to participation in large regional meeting with participation of environmentalist David Suzuki.