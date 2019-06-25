Canicule in France: an unprecedented heat wave will heat the air up to 45°C (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Europe is coming heat waves. In Belgium, Austria, Spain, Hungary – is expected to 30 to 40°C. To record the heat prepares and France. Thursday in the center of the country the air can warm up to 42-45°C in Paris – up to 40°C in the shade, Stormnews reports citing euronews.

According to the forecasts of meteorologists, in France can be beaten temperature record, which was established on 12 August 2003 and is 44.1°C.

But there are more pessimistic forecasts. According to them, on 27-28 June the temperature in the North and East of the country may rise to 48°C. the Heat caused by the wave of hot air from Africa and Spain and a strong anticyclone over the Atlantic ocean, will last at least six days, according to RFI.

The so-called “heat wave” (canicule) will cover almost the whole territory of France except Brittany. As explained by the representatives of Météo France, “heat wave is an episode of high temperatures day and night over a long period”, that is more than three days. The expected heat much faster than the average temperature readings for the second half of June.

Météo France said that after 1947, the heat in the period from 18 to 28 June were observed only in 2005. But now it is expected that the heat wave will be much more intense, unprecedented for June. This is due to the receipt in atmosphere of very hot air masses from the Maghreb and Spain.

In Paris, introduced the third of the four level plan to prepare for the heat. His power created after the heat of 2003, when record temperatures in the country killed 15 thousand people.

In anticipation of the heat the city of Paris announced the third of four possible severity levels. This means that will be mobilized additional capacity of medical institutions and organizations such as the Red Cross. In addition, be included a Vermeil, which involves placing the most vulnerable persons (infants and elderly) in refrigerated spaces such as Department stores, supermarkets and public buildings, said RFI.

In the nation’s capital next week will be day open parks and gardens: there the temperature is usually several degrees lower than on the streets. Municipal service will also install additional fountains of water and to arrange temporary pools in residential areas of the city. The homeless will distribute free bottles of chilled water.

In addition, the authorities fear of power outages and transportation problems. Adverse weather conditions can lead to serious air pollution.