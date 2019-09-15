Can’t breathe: car crash connected to the ventilator
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is already a few days in the intensive care unit of a Moscow clinic, hooked up to artificial lung ventilation (ALV).
Reported by Mash. According to the information channel, the actress is no longer able to breathe independently.
Later it was reported that the doctors refused intensive treatment. To conduct the operation, they can not, medications do not help.
Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, according to media reports, is in private practice where she provides palliative.
Next to the actress are her husband, figure skater Peter Chernyshev, and mother, people’s artist of Russia Valentina Zavorotnyuk.
Recall that the Zavorotniuk the last stage of brain cancer. The actress asked for help too late, taking the symptoms for the fatigue.
