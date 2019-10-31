Can’t cope with leaning post-project problems: the recognition of the ex-member of “Svajena…
Thursday, October 31, the STB will take place the tenth edition of the most significant project of the country, “she zvazheni schaslivi”. Presenter — Anita Lutsenko. Coaches Marina Borzhemsky, Irakli Makatsaria. This week in camp weight loss the guests arrive — children from 9 to 12 years with a weight from 75 to 116 lbs! Each pair will be seven days the child’s parents are overweight.
Last week the project has left a 30-year-old Kharkiv Taras Yatsimirskii. Rather, Taras left is his co-worker Ludmila, giving her the opportunity to continue to fight with excess weight. Taras came to “That…” with a weight of 174 pounds, losing over time a reality about thirty pounds. .
In an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” Taras told what kind of diet now maintains, and that, in fact, forced him to withdraw from the project.
— Taras, do not regret that I decided to leave reality?
— No, absolutely. I did this to ensure that only my partner Lyudmila. Why? Come on, this will be my personal decision, the reasons for which I do not want to disclose. At that time, I saw that People were absolutely not ready to leave reality. If that happened, she could be in big trouble. I admit, I just felt sorry for her. In addition, we with Luda agreed that my departure not be in vain. It’s something I promised and kept his word.
— It turns out that the moment of leaving you were sure in their abilities and opportunities to lose weight on their own?
— Yes, I had experience and I understood that they will be able to do. I believed that I will succeed. However, it was harder than I thought.
Parties are especially hard in the first week after they leave the project.
— You know, I’m still hard. I can’t cope with all the problems that I’m dealing with after the show. This is mainly financial matters. Because no one has canceled future life! I need to earn money and constantly to train. Combine it turned out to be quite difficult. I train after work, leaving “for later” all of life’s problems. And they all accumulate and accumulate. Weekends I don’t have a big vanity.
— You continue to lose weight?
— I will not say how much I weigh now, but believe me, I’m constantly on a work. I really want the finale to show a good result.
— How do you feel now?
— It is clear that with weight loss my body has become much easier. Although I project led a fairly active lifestyle. But now it has become easier to transfer exercise. I’m not one of those “balls” that are not really moving in life. I’ve always been fairly active. But here, I confess, apparently has become much more about myself. However, before the change of wardrobe is still not reached — yet I wear old things.
— What was your previous routine?
— I was no different from many who are not very firmly on its feet financially. You know, there is a perception that gambling venues and obesity — the trouble of poor Nations. I lived on what you could afford to buy. Was a big fan of sweet. Could eat five, six marshmallows. Now one once a week. Used to be able to have dinner one sausage and a loaf of bread. By the way, I do know how to cook — a bachelor’s life makes itself known. Can meat or sweet dish to prepare. But now — only for guests.
— What foods now in your diet?
Now I try to eat on schedule. The body is used to it. However, sometimes for a whole day is impossible to eat only in the evening. Of course, it’s not very good. My main diet consists of porridge, meat and vegetables. Eat buckwheat, bulgur, barley, and oatmeal. If rice, only brown. Bread eat whole wheat.
— Were you ever skinny?
— I am six years was complete. Then had to take hormones and I went to a lot of weight. Already in school I was the largest in the company. Of course, a lot of weight interfere with my life. Somehow, it is believed that the fat man — muddy and messy. But this is not about me! By the way, twice I dumped the weight on your own — 25 and 15 pounds. But then the weight came back again. Not so difficult to lose weight, how to keep it. Flew just with proper nutrition — not enough time to prepare their own meals. Especially if you are on a business trip.
— What was the last drop, and then you realized that it was necessary to do something?
— I wanted to have a family. I have always believed that my excess weight creates problems for my personal life. In General, we decided to do something. I remember once I called my mother and offered to go on the project “She…”. By the time I have thought to participate.
— What was the most difficult in reality?
You know, for me it’s pretty much not there. Each week presented a surprise, but it was solved. The only competition that was unpleasant to me — the stairs we had to climb up. I would still have gone up, but People could not, and we were in the same bundle.
— What weight you want to achieve in the final?
The ideal is ninety. But I will settle for a hundred, hundred and ten pounds. Can’t promise I’ll reach that figure in the final. The main thing I chose the path of healthy weight loss. Don’t need to force yourself diets. Because the project will end, and life goes on, and I want my weight to pin forever.
