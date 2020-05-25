Canton led the top 100 best transfers in the history of the English Premier League
Authoritative portal FourFourTwo published its version of the best transfers in the entire 27-year history of the English Premier League.
The basis was taken the rate price/quality.
Eric Cantona
First place in the ranking was taken by the Frenchman Eric Cantona, whose transfer of “Leeds” in “Manchester United” in the first year of existence of the League cost the “red devils” in laughable by today’s standards the amount of 1.2 million pounds.
Sol Campbell
In the second place, the journalists sent the Englishman Sol Campbell, the transition which in 2002 from Tottenham in the camp of sworn enemies in North London – Arsenal didn’t cost Arsenal a penny.
N Golo Kante
And three was closed by the current player of “Chelsea” N Golo Kante, in 2015, passed over 5.6 million pounds from the French “cane” in “Leicester city”.
Surprising 4th place in the ranking of South African Lucas Radebe, which cost “Leeds” 50 thousand pounds.
Lucas Radebe
Even more questions arise with the absence of the nomination of Thierry Henry. For the Frenchman, who became for 8 years, a true legend of Arsenal, the gunners gave Juventus only 10 million pounds.
Thierry Henry
Of the current stars of football will celebrate the 50-th place Luis Suarez and 40s Mohamed Salah.
Top 10 best transfers of the Premier League.
- Eric Cantona Leeds to Manchester United-1992/1,2 million pounds
- Sol Campbell Tottenham – Arsenal-2002/free
- N Golo Kante Kan – Leicester City-2015/5,6
- Lucas Radebe Kaiser Chiefs – Leeds-1994/0,05
- Nicolas Anelka PSG – Arsenal-1997/0,5
- Patrick Vieira Milan – Arsenal-1996/3,5
- Edwin van der SAR Fulham – Manchester United-2005/2
- Case alli MK dons – Tottenham-2015/5
- Seven Hyypia Willem II – Liverpool-1999/2,6
- OLE Gunnar Solskjaer Defeated Molde – Manchester United-1996/1,5