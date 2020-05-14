Captain “Manchester city” for free passes to the club Beckham
David Silva
34-year-old captain of the champion of the English Premier League club Manchester city David Silva, whose summer ends with the “citizens” of the contract, determined to further place to continue his playing career.
World champion in 2010 and twice champion of Europe in 2008 and 2012 will go to the American club “inter Miami”, co-owned by ex-England international David Beckham, according to lenta.ru with reference to The Independent.
Silva has become the face of the draft Beckham. The Englishman understands that signing a player with such experience and image will help to promote “inter Miami” in the United States and the rest of the world.
Recall that the “Chinese” as it is called David’s eyes, protects the colors of Manchester city in the summer of 2010, the year after moving from Valencia.
In the “citizens” the Spaniard became a 4-time champion of the Premier League, two-time Cup winner and 3-time winner of the Supercup of England. In the record of David 5 titles of winner of the English League Cup.
This season Silva has played 19 matches, scored three goals and gave 7 assists.