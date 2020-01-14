Captain “Manchester United” is excluded from the team
Ashley young (in flight)
The coaching staff, “Manchester United” was excluded from the proposal team captain Ashley young, reports Calciomercato.
According to the source, the player is close to transition in “inter”.
The transfer of the player, is still a question. The transition 34-year-old defender in the Milan club this winter, depends on if the leadership of the “red devils” replacement young.
In the current season the player has played for “Manunited” 18 matches in all competitions, scoring one goal and making as many assists.