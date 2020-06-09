Captain “Paris Saint-Germain” leaving the club at the end of this month
Captain “Paris Saint-Germain,” Thiago Silva July 1 and becoming a free agent and 35-year-old Brazilian and the Paris club are unable to agree on legirovaniem contract, which expires June 30.
According to L’equipe, the club’s sporting Director Leonardo already had a conversation with Tiago and informed him the decision of the club management.
Silva moved to PSG from AC Milan in 2012. Since then, he has played 310 matches and scored 17 goals and gave 5 assists.
On account of the captain of the Paris club, six titles of champion of France, four cups, five League Cups and six super cups.