Captain “Shakhtar” expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of the club not to exercise his transfer

September 3, 2019
Captain “Shakhtar” Tyson, despite interest from Italian clubs and, in the first place – from the club that currently heads the ex-Pitmen’s head coach Paulo Fonseca as Roma remained in the camp of the Donetsk club.
It is noted that the transfer has not taken place because of the high financial requirements of Shakhtar.
After the transfer window closed in Italy, the Brazilian has again written a controversial post to Instagram Stories.
“Congratulations on the end of my dream,” said Tyson.
Earlier the General Director of “miners” Sergei Palkin said the club appreciates Tyson 30 million euros.