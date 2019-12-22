Captain “Shakhtar” refused to renew the contract with the Pitmen
Tyson
Captain of Donetsk “Shakhtar” Tyson stated he was not going to longerbut your current contract with Shakhtar.
According to players, he intends to return to Brazil.
“The contract I left to work for a year in Ukraine. The new agreement? I’m not going to renew the contract with “Shakhtar”, – quotes the words of Tyson sportarena.com.
“The only team in Brazil, where I want to go is “Internacional”. Don’t know what the club think of my transition. If the President of Internacional will be ready, I will gladly sign a pre-contract.”
Note that in the summer transfer window, interest in the Brazilian showed “Milan”.
Between the Rossoneri and Shakhtar even negotiations were conducted, but the offer of the Italian club has not made a “miners” and they refused to sell their leader.
In addition, the Tyson asked Shakhtar to let him go to Roma, but also received from his club’s failure.
Note that the current agreement of the Brazilian with the Donetsk club is valid till the end of June 2021.
This season Tyson played 18 matches for the Pitmen, scoring 7 goals and gave one assist.