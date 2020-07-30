Car cinema and a course on stress: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (July 31 – August 2)
What: Course on “5 facts about empathy”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 — August 2
Where: Online
More info: Originally, the word “empathy” was a strictly scientific concept, and now it is used as a synonym for sympathy, but this is not true. In this course you will learn about the meaning of the term and see the experiments that will tell you how to become more humane. You will explain how empathy works, why it is evolution, and where her dark side.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Why are we at risk”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 — August 2
Where: Online
Read more: What is the risk? What factors affect the adoption of potentially dangerous for us or our environment decisions? How to assess the risks? In this course you will learn what makes us take risks, as people take decisions in situations of uncertainty and risk animals.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Why a person sweats”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 — August 2
Where: Online
Read more: Sweating is regulated by the sympathetic nervous system, which is the vegetative (or Autonomous) nervous system. The autonomic nervous system controls internal organs and not directly subject to conscious will. In this course you will learn about the functions of the autonomic nervous system, processes of sweating and curative effects of baths.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about stress
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 — August 2
Where: Online
More info: We are accustomed to thinking of stress as something unequivocally negative as a burden that poisons our lives. But stress is a natural reaction to everything that is beyond its adaptive limits. And it’s not necessarily something bad: from fear and from anticipation of the pleasure from the bad and good news heart rate increases the same, produces adrenaline and cortisol, tense muscles. In this course students learn how the physiology of stress than bad stress is different from the “good” and whether it is possible to make a bad stress less harm, and good happened more often.
Cost: Free
What: the Course “Introduction to gender studies”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 — August 2
Where: Online
More info: In modern society the question of gender is very sensitive, therefore, not to be trapped, need to have an idea about this concept. This course will tell you, what is gender, what does feminism, sexuality and caring and why it’s important to know everyone.
Cost: Free
What: English language
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 — August 2
Where: Online
Read more: On this course you will learn and master the most effective at the moment the technology learning English in the world. Will work on memorizing the words, parsing the grammar, the technique of pronunciation, will eventually begin to speak freely and learn a large amount of material. You will learn the techniques of learning, which will develop from 100 to 300 words in an hour, master the phonetics and grammar of the English language.
Cost: Free
What: Course “50 phrases for communication in English”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 — August 2
Where: Online
Read more: video Tutorial provides the most used conversational phrases, which are in a necessary minimum. Video length 11 minutes.
Cost: Free
What: a drive-in movie/”Shrek”
When: Friday, July 31, from 19:00
Where: The Roadium Open Air Market 2500 West Redondo Beach Boulevard Torrance, CA 90504
Read more: Shrek, a huge green Ogre (Ogre of Western European tales), who lives alone in a swamp in the vicinity of the city-state of Duloc, inhabited by people, animals, dolls and other beings from different European fairy tales and legends. It’s kindness and contrary to popular belief, almost does not eat, but his ego warm the fact that at the sight of him all in fear scattered. However, when an evil midget Lord Farquaad (ruler of Duloc) banishes from the land all the heroes of different fairy tales in Shrek’s swamp, the latter is sent to investigate with Farquaad the question of release from them swamps. It does not face deportation, because he easily overpowers all the peasants trying to tie him up. With him tied chatty, always molesting Shrek talking Donkey shortly before Shrek saved from the soldiers of the ruler.
Cost: $25
What: a Picket of solidarity with the Belarusians
When: Sunday, August 2, from 12:00
Where: Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Read more: Political arrests in Belarus touched upon the Armenian Diaspora around the world. In support of its members get together and go on a strike of solidarity.
Shares in new York you will learn about elections in Belarus, about how to vote, what rules and documents are required, and will also discuss the initiative of the Constitution and so on.
Cost: Free
What: a drive-in movie/”the Breakfast Club”
When: Sunday, 2 August, 19:30
Where: Disabled American Veterans Hall 6543 Corbin Avenue Los Angeles, CA 91367
Read more: the film narrates about several hours of life of five students. Punishment for each offense committed by them they are forced to spend a day in school. Being in different social groups in school, in normal circumstances, they do not communicate. After a day spent together disputes and revelations teenagers closer to each other.
Criticism of the met picture is ambiguous, although the (field years of stagnation) noted that the film became a new word in the genre of youth cinema, and also appreciated the Mature handwriting of a novice film-maker: ability to work with young actors and precise installation. Negative reviews got the ending and not justifiable in the story a negative attitude towards parents.
“The Breakfast club” was an event – he’s got cult status among adolescents and spawned numerous imitations.
Cost: $5
Dear readers! Please note that in connection with the epidemic of coronavirus infection some events may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. So before attending we recommend you to check the information on the website of the organizer.
