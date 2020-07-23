Car cinema and web design for beginners: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (24-26 July)
What: Online course “Secrets of great writing”
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July
Where: Online
Read more: Online course “Secrets of great writing” will teach you how to create texts that work. The course focuses on the most popular business communication topics: lyrics for social networking, official correspondence, texts for mass media, multimedia content and blogs, presentations and copywriting for advertising materials. In the video lectures and additional materials will be case studies and practical examples from.
Cost: Free
What: Web design for beginners
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July
Where: Online
Read more: Web design – the fastest growing sector in the IT and web designer is one of the most sought after professions in the digital industry. Modern mobile apps, websites and any other interfaces can’t be created without a web designer.
In a course on web design you will learn about the different types of sites, the laws of composition and draw a prototype of your site, learns about the rules of combining fonts, learn to distinguish “good” design from “bad” to seek and write lyrics, learn color theory.
Cost: Free
What: Course “the Art of reading man”
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July
Where: Online
Read more: the Information transmitted by words, according to anthropologists and ethologists, is only 7%, when the share of non-verbal communication accounts for 93%, where the smells were 55%, while the share of paralinguistically component (tone, voice volume, intonation, etc.) accounted for 38%. The meaning transmitted by words, that is, verbal component is 35%, and nonverbal signals — 65% is gestures, facial expressions, body language. This course is the first step in the subject analysis of non-verbal human behavior.
Cost: Free
What: a drive-in movie/”Jurassic Park”
When: Friday, July 24, from 18:00
Where: SilverLakes Equestrian and Sports Park 5555 Hamner Avenue Norco, CA 92880
Read more: “Jurassic Park” (Jurassic Park) — sci-Fi movie of 1993 directed by Steven Spielberg based on the novel by Michael Crichton. The film premiered on 9 June 1993.
The head of the company “InGen”, Professor John Hammond, finds a way of recreating dinosaurs through genetic engineering. The genetic material he finds in mosquitoes that millions of years ago drank the blood of dinosaurs, and then, sitting in a tree, got stuck in tree resin, forming inclusions. The missing code fragments in DNA are complemented by snippets of modern amphibians — frogs. Hammond creates a huge Park whose inhabitants — the dinosaurs.
Cost: From $9
What: a Course about relations between the U.S. and Russia
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July
Where: Online
Details: You will attend lectures of Professor of the European University Ivan Kurillo about what the two countries love and hate each other and why we look at each other, as if in a mirror, as well as a brief history of the United States in the seven and political compass of the founding fathers of the United States.
Cost: Free
What: a course on the history of Russian culture
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July
Where: Online
More info: This course was invented by Professor of Oxford and Shoninki Andrei Zorin. He talks about Russian culture from the Vikings to rock concerts: the lectures of the best scientists, timeline, galleries, and lists of references — as well as rewards for those who master it.
Cost: Free
What: a drive-in movie/”La La land”
When: Friday, July 24, 20:15
Where: 10657 Ayres Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90064
More info: In traffic on the freeway of Los Angeles between MIA Dolan, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian Wilder, an ambitious jazz pianist, tied a fleeting conflict. After a bad working day subsequent listening MIA also is to no avail when in the middle of an emotional scene, the casting Director answers the call. The evening of the same day her neighbor at home are invited MIA to a lavish party in the Hollywood hills, in order to raise the mood of the girl. Later the car MIA evacuated from the Parking and she has to get home on foot.
During part-time work in the restaurant, Sebastian begins to improvise, enthusiastically playing piano jazz music, contrary to the instructions of the owner to play only the traditional Christmas songs. MIA, passing by the restaurant, accidentally hears music. Responding, the girl is in school, but Sebastian has already been dismissed. Musician in anger goes to the door, MIA tries to compliment him, but he’s not listening, repels her.
Cost: $10-25
What: Course “How to trade oil on Forex”
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July
Where: Online
Read more: due To the fact that the dollar is tied to oil, its price today watching even those people that have absolutely no relation to stock trading.
Practicing in this webinar traders talk about the secrets and peculiarities of the oil trade.
Cost: Free
What: What is death in the twenty-first century and why we fear it
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July
Where: Online
Read more: Death is one of the most interesting phenomena to philosophers of the past and present. We know that human life is finite, and so our time is strictly limited. Philosophers study how the knowledge of death affects human life. On this course you will learn about what is behind the fear of death and why is it sometimes so hard to live my life.
Cost: Free
What: a drive-in movie/”the secret life of Pets 2”
When: Sunday, July 26, from 19:30
Where: Disabled American Veterans Hall 6543 Corbin Avenue Los Angeles, CA 91367
Read more: the plot revolves around the life of a Jack Russell Terrier max. His owner Cathy was married and soon the family was born a boy Liam. Attention Kathy switched on the child. The dog also has to follow the restless child, he takes excessive parental care and suffering from stress. During a trip into nature, Max meets a English shepherd Cowboy, who helps him to regain confidence. The second storyline connected with Snow. Rabbit involves Shih Tzu Daisy in a Scam to save the tiger from Ho traveling circus cruel Sergey from Russia (in the Russian dubbing is replaced by Serge from France). The third storyline connected with Gidget, which is Max before leaving left to save a favorite toy, but she turned back to the apartment of an old cat lady, and Gidget had to learn from Chloe to be a cat.
Cost: $5
Dear readers! Please note that in connection with the epidemic of coronavirus infection some events may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. So before attending we recommend you to check the information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- we offer you to recover in one of 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, it is now not leaving the house, do it – just follow this link.
- get free access to online courses, universities in USA here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- collected here are 50 free courses on a variety of topics
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles of Europe
- dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you are looking for in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15245
[name] => online
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => onlajn
)
online
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 20841
[name] => car cinema
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => avtomobilnyj-kinoteatr
)
a drive-in movie
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 25664
[name] => weekend in Los Angeles
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-los-andzhelese
)
weekend in L. АнджелесеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark