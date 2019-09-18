Car crash came out of the coma: rossm reported a sensation
Status of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is supposedly the fourth stage of cancer of the brain receives contradictory. While native “nurse Vicki” keep silence in rossm appears questionable information.
As reported by KP.ru, referring to its sources in medical circles, Anastasia came out of the coma and breathing on his own.
“Anastasia is conscious and breathing on his own, despite media reports about her critical condition. Doctors assess her condition as serious”, — States the telegram channel Baza.
Officially, doctors did not comment on the illness of the actress. The clinic did not confirm that the car crash is at them.
to shield from the persistent media attention. For a photo of the actress sick nurses promise a lot of money.
Grief-stricken family are scams. The unknown man, who identified himself as Alexei Stepanov, a friend of the family, denied critical as Anastasia. He stated that no cancer she is not, they say, she’s resting in Yalta and later ready to give an interview for a tidy sum.
Near Zavorotnyuk are her mother and husband Peter Chernyshev visiting her daughter Anna. She first responded to the rumors about the mother’s illness, thanked for support and asked him to leave their family alone.
