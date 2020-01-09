Car production in Germany reached the lowest level in 22 years
German companies have cut production of cars last year by 9% to 4.7 million this is evidenced by the “Association of the German automotive industry” (VDA).
It is noted that this is the lowest figure since 1997.
In addition, Germany has reduced export of cars last year by 13% to 3.5 million vehicles, reports Deutsche Welle.
VDA experts explain the decline of production and exports, weakening demand in the international market.
The number of registrations of new cars in 2019 increased by 5% and reached 3.6 million, including nearly 1.1 million accounted for cars of foreign manufacturers in this segment, the rise was 5%.