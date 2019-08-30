Car robber stole in the midst of a robbery
In the United States of America by the robber stole the car while he committed the crime.
It is known that the incident happened on August 26. The police of Kennewick called William Kelly. He talked about the fact that he disappeared a red pickup truck, which he left on the street.
It became known that the ignition key he had forgotten in the back seat of the car. A passerby spotted them, got into the car and drove away.
About the incident informs KEPR-TV. In order to examine the materials of the case, was taken footage from security cameras.
The police found that Kelly was involved in the incident near the robbery. It is for this reason he left his car unattended.
The man was arrested. The pick-up, and hijacker was found has not yet been.