Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson engaged
After in a network there were new pictures from vacation 26-year-old Cara Delevingne and her 29-year-old sweetheart, Ashley Benson in Saint-Tropez, Internet users began to actively discuss the possible engagement of the pair. A particularly attentive audience noticed the same ring on the ring finger of left hand the girls and concluded that the relationship of Kara and Ashley went to a new level.
Ashley and Kara can be engaged.
Kara and Ashley got engaged, I’m so happy for them! They both deserve happiness!
— write in Twitter.
Well, today the Internet users have even come to believe that in Saint Tropez Cara and Ashley did not come just to relax, and to celebrate their engagement. Yesterday they celebrated this joyful event in one of the Nightclubs.
The girls, who have recently confirmed their first novel and came together in the light of statements about their engagement has not yet been done. It is likely that this good news they are still not ready to share — Kara is repeatedly faced with the attacks of the haters, who allowed themselves to its address homophobic remarks.
Roman pair lasted for year. By the way, on the anniversary of the relationship of Kara and decided to go out together with his lover. Sources say the girls were already introduced each other to their relatives, so it is possible that they really will soon decide to go down the aisle. As it is not excluded that yesterday in Saint-Tropez stars celebrated what anniversary of the relationship, not the engagement.