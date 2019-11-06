Cara Delevingne and famous designer portrayed a loving couple
The famous British model Cara Delevingne starred in a provocative photo shoot with a famous designer.
27-year-old star and 34-year-old creative Director of fashion house Balmain Olivier Rustam starred in an advertising campaign, where he played a loving couple.
In the story they portray a couple who met in Paris and spent a memorable night — ride on bike, walking the streets at night, passionately kissing, and then went to the store, where in the end were completely naked, under the cover only white bag Balmain.
Olivier on his page in Instagram under one of the photos wrote a very warm words addressed to her friend.
“I love you, Kara. It forever. You’re one of the best women I have ever met in my entire life. Thank you for the night. Thank you for this journey. Thank you for giving me the confidence”.
Note that Delevingne and Rustam for a long time have friendly relations, so they are not shy about such overt filming at the end of which we embraced, despite the fact that they had neither clothes.