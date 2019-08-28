Cara Delevingne and Orlando bloom at the premiere of the series “Carnival row” in Berlin
Yesterday in the German capital premiere of the television series “Carnival row” (Carnival Row). To present the picture in Berlin came starring 27-year-old Cara Delevingne and 42-year-old Orlando bloom.
Public Delevingne appeared in a sparkling dress with long sleeves from David Koma, embroidered with sequins. The image of a star added gold heels, diamond rings and earrings from Graziela Gems.
Orlando, who posed on the red carpet along with Cara (this time his fiancee Katy Perry have not come to support him), chose a dark-blue suit from Dolce&Gabbana and white shirt.
The series consists of nine episodes. The plot revolves around a detective Raycroft Filostrat (Orlando bloom) and fairy Vignette Stones (Cara Delevingne), investigating a series of mysterious murders in the city overrun by refugees from a magical land.
I wanted the story felt natural and organic. I think one of the most complicated topics for a fantasy problem with a social commentary of the world in which we live. The genre is becoming too naughty and far from reality,
said project screenwriter Travis Beacham.
The issue raises serious and real. And we just added the sex scenes, they are necessary to the plot. And, again, no objectification, it is very beautiful and amazing, ‘ said Kara.
Orlando bloom said that in the series there is a scene in which a Vignette and Philo love, and then soar into the skies, and this image passes through the whole show.
In addition to Cars and Orlando on the screen we will also see Indira Varma a, Tamzin merchant, David Gyasi, Charles Krom, Andrew Gower and Jamie Harris. The series will be released on Amazon Prime on August 30th.