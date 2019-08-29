Cara Delevingne and Orlando bloom at the premiere of the series “Carnival row” in London
Cara Delevingne and Orlando bloom continue to present the series “Carnival row” (Carnival Row), in which they starred, around the world. Yesterday model and actor attended the London premiere of a series of paintings.
For his new release of the 27-year-old Delevingne chose a black and white outfit by Balmain, consisting of a crop top and a long skirt, and black sandals.
Despite the fact that the last time Kara focused on her acting career, about the fashion industry she is also not forgotten. So, the question of journalists, will she return to modeling, Delevingne was very surprised.
Will you be back? I never left. I don’t think you need to choose, especially if you are a creative person. There are so many different ways of expression. I don’t think you should dwell on one thing,
— she replied.
Before leaving to reporters, Cara was sure that her colleague looked flawless, and personally made the final touches to its look.
Bloom, by the way, commented on the sex scenes in the series with his participation (for the scenario the characters bloom and Cara Delevingne make love) and admitted that to remove them was pretty shy.
Honestly, always a little embarrassing when a crowd of people standing around watching you pretend to have sex
— said the actor.
Along with bloom in London granted and his 34-year-old bride-to-be Katy Perry. With her lover reporters this time it is not posed, but caught in the lens near the hotel Ham Yard Hotel, where the premiere of the series.