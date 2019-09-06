Cara Delevingne appeared in public in a provocative mini
September 6, 2019 | Entertainment
It seems that Cara Delevingne decided to radically change your look: instead of the ragged jeans and t-shirts with images of rock bands supermodel appears in public on the heels of extreme height, and in ultra-short dresses, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to Showdream.org.
For example, last night, September 3, Kara went to one of the restaurants in new York.
To exit the star chose a black mini with a sheer panel in the shape of a corset with crystals and black stilettos. By the way, she picked up a gold pendant and spacious bag on a long chain. Brutal and sexy!