Cara Delevingne at an event in London in a dress over 9 thousand dollars
October 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Beautiful, model and actress Cara Delevingne leads an active social life.
Cara Delevingne showed off a new stunning image. At a party in London, she appeared in a silver dress in a futuristic style from Fendi for $ 9,000. The dress Cara wore a very elegant silver pointed court shoes with high heel and with a transparent plastic insert.
The model was very beautiful styling in the form of light waves and bright makeup.
Classic smoky ice star complements in this fashion season the glitter on the inner corner of the upper eyelid. It turned out effectively.