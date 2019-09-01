Cara Delevingne in a black asymmetric dress on the set of the TV show
In London, which recently hosted the premiere of the series “Carnival row” (Carnival Row), 27-year-old Cara Delevingne and 42-year-old Orlando bloom was delayed for another few days. Yesterday they were guests on the TV show The One Show on BBC. Delevingne paparazzi photographed at the exit from the hotel when she was heading to the shooting.
Kara’s outfit would fit perfectly for the red carpet star was dressed in a black asymmetrical dress with lace trim and classic boats. Complements your image Delevingne with sunglasses which due to their geometry was in harmony with her attire.
As recently hinted to the star about her modeling career, she is not forgotten, and her part in the TV series does not mean that on the podium she will not appear.
Will you be back? I never left. I don’t think you need to choose, especially if you are a creative person. There are so many different ways of expression. I don’t think you should dwell on one thing,
she said.
It is not excluded, that the car will appear at fashion weeks, which very soon will begin in the big four.