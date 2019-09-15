Cara Delevingne: “Men have hurt me”
27-year-old Cara Delevingne has become the heroine of a cover story in the latest issue of Porter magazine. The highest paid British model starred in a photo shoot for the publication and gave a candid interview in which he answered questions about sexuality, his relationship with 29-year-old Ashley Benson, and remembered the advice that he received from Harvey Weinstein.
More than a year Kara meets with American actress, Ashley Benson and says that she began her first partner, whom Delevingne could trust.
I didn’t let anyone into his soul, because he was afraid that people would leave me. Never really trusted men, did not feel worthy of it and always pushed. Ashley was the first person near me, who said, “You can’t push me away! I’ll be good to you, love you.” To this I replied: “Wait, I just need to let you treat me? Why I’ve never done it?”— said Kara.
In an interview Delevingne remembered my first school Hobbies and relationships.
I since the childhood liked men. In five years, fell in love with his coach. He married another teacher, and I cried for weeks… I had a four year affair with a guy, and then he left, and I met his best friend. Constantly, again and again, men have hurt me, ‘ she said.
Delevingne active in films, she was always drawn to acting career. In an interview with Porter Kara remembered the advice that I heard from the producer Harvey Weinstein.
One of his first advice to me was this. “You’ll never succeed in a movie as a gay man, so find some cover” he said… More annoying shortcuts. I hate to hang them. I change every day!— she said.
The model told about the use of antidepressants in adolescence, when she had a difficult period.
Medication then just saved my life. I think they should be resorted to only in rare and extreme cases, and not to rely only on them. My mom can’t live without drugs now… It’s like putting a band-aid on an open wound, because usually the problem is related to trauma, what people have failed,— said Kara.