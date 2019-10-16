Cara Delevingne spoke about her relationship with Ashley Benson
The lovers went out together into the light.
In Beverly hills hosted the premium #GirlHero Awards organized by Girl Up, whose activities are aimed at supporting women’s leadership in different countries, according to a storinka.com.ua. One of the winners of this event were Cara Delevingne. She came to the ceremony with his lover, Ashley Benson.
“It’s so nice that next to me there’s a man who loves me and supports me in everything. I’m the happiest girl in the world,” said Kara in conversation with journalists.