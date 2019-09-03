Cara Delevingne spoke about his personal life, gender discrimination and love for their shortcomings
27-year-old Cara Delevingne has become the main heroine of the October issue of British Elle. The model and actress took part in a fashion photo shoot, and also answered the questions of the editors. In this conversation, Kara, which in June confirmed his affair with Ashley Benson, spoke about his personal life.
I just feel better when in love. It is not always about falling in love in a particular person. Sometimes it’s a feeling only inside yourself. However, this is fine when you’re not alone and can share the whole world with anybody else,
— said the model.
Cara also answered the question why she so rarely advertise the details of his personal life. According to star, this theme for her is the most sacred, and she does not consider it necessary to share my happiness with the world.
It is sacred! I understand why people care so much about my personal life, and I don’t want to hide it so that everyone thought that I was something shameful. I have never been in a relationship for show. We initially kept it a secret and did not need attention. It’s not the same as to pose together on the track,
— said Delevingne about her relationship with Benson that the press is actively discussing.
In an interview with Cara Delevingne also spoke about his attitude to Time’s Up — the movement opposed to sexual harassment and fighting for women’s rights. Model and actress noted positive developments in the creation of society and acknowledged that women were more likely to occupy leadership positions. While Kara is convinced that the problem of gender discrimination is still relevant and people need to continue fighting for their ideals:
The disadvantage of such movements is that? as soon as they appear and they are beginning to join people, many people think: “Well, all done!” However, this is only the beginning. Therefore, people need to remember that women continue every day to face gender-based discrimination. You can’t just put a hashtag and think that the problem is gone.
In an interview with reporters Cara Delevingne also spoke about self-love. The model admitted that it is not always fully accepted yourself, but at some point I learned to accept their positive and negative sides, and sincerely loved all his “oddities”.