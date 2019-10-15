Cara Delevingne spoke about his relationship with Ashley Benson: “I’m the happiest girl in the world!”
In Beverly hills, the ceremony of awarding winners of the #GirlHero Awards, organized by the Girl Up movement, whose activities are aimed at supporting women’s leadership in different countries. One of the winners of the award became the highest paid model in the UK, 27-year-old Cara Delevingne. She came to the ceremony along with 29-year-old American actress Ashley Benson.
Over the years, Kara meets up with Ashley and says that she began her first partner, whom Delevingne could trust.
So pleased that next to me there’s a man who loves me and supports me in everything. I’m the happiest girl in the world, said Kara reporters about himself and Ashley on the sidelines of the award.
Delevingne shared her thoughts about the search of self-identity and self-determination.
Each of us has family where he was born, but gradually we find another family, where we understand. The only way to find her is to be honest. And no matter the fact that your view of yourself can change over time,
added Kara.
Ashley Benson congratulated her Instagram to share shots from the ceremony.
Proud of you, — she wrote.