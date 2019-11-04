Cara Delevingne starred for advertising Balmain
27-year-old British actress and supermodel Cara Delevingne, who previously admitted that for a long time he felt ashamed of his orientation, once again posed for provocative advertising Balmain along with her chief designer Olivier Rustina.
On the publication of photos of designer brand in Instagram Kara and Olivier kiss, hug naked and play in the famous game “Truth or dare”.
In a commercial shoot Cara Delevingne and Olivier Rusten – loving couple who met each other in Paris and spend an unforgettable night together.
Note that the private parts of celebrities pictures and video covers only one branded package of Balmain.