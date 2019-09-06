Cara Delevingne surprised by the unusual talent
The host asked Cara Delevingne to remember the terrible history of life.
Popular model and actress Cara Delevingne in 2014 ceased to hide his bisexuality. However, in dealing with the well-known journalist decided to remember, as once went on a date with a guy.
After the presentation of the new series “Carnival row” Cara Delevingne and Orlando bloom was in the midst of the secular news. Actors are willing to attend premieres and willing to give an interview with lustres. Thus, recently, Delevingne was invited to be a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. There is a star not only spoke about new movies, but also about his personal life.
So she, without hesitation, told of one of the few dates with a guy who scared the actress.
I was once on a date with a guy. I know it’s weird, right? He seemed normal, but suddenly he said he would haunt me for the rest of your life. Now I sometimes hear it at night. Then he said, “I Hope you like the tricks papamama”. It was awful, recalled Delevingne.
In addition, the actress admitted that she loves to make ordinary things extraordinary. In particular, Delevingne has learned to play the guitar, holding it on his shoulder. During the show she performed a melody of Sweet Home Alabama, having broken in the hall a standing ovation.