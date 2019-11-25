Cara Delevingne talked about the mental problems
Popular model and actress Cara Delevingne, shared the story about the mental problems. About dealing with problems Kara said while participating in the TV show Bear Grylls Running Wild.
So, Kara remembered that when she was growing up there was not a single identity:
I had no idea who I am. When I was growing up, I had no identity. Mental illness is all I was.
The situation is slightly improved when the model started to work, the people who hired her to work, gave a sense of who he is. However, when Kara was refused, came back to her negative thoughts.
My whole life I felt rejected just because was never an excellent student in school. And I wanted to be smart and wanted to be better than I was. My head was my worst enemy, every thought was about the fact that you just need to kill yourself to escape. It was awful
said Delevingne.