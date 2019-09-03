Cara Delevingne talked about the relationship with his lover
Kara admitted that she is really good when she is in love with.
British supermodel Cara a Cara delevingne was the star of the new issue of British magazine Elle. In addition to candid photo shoot, the star was told about the relationship with his lover, Ashley Benson, which, according to rumors, the media, and she recently played a secret wedding.
In an interview with 27-year-old Briton has shared details of his personal life, which prefers to keep away from camera flashes and excessive publicity. According to her, it is unbelievable when you might be not alone.
At the same time she explained why I was afraid to show the press his new beloved.
Because it is sacred. Many people think that I don’t often say this, because you’re ashamed of your wife and love to play mystique. This is not so. Before, I just never discussed in public personal life, – said the model.