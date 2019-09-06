Cara Delevingne told how once ate a rat
Recently, Cara Delevingne has become the guest of American talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the release, posted on YouTube, the model is openly talked about how once ate a rat.
As assured a model who became an actress, she always wanted to become a member of the cast of bear Grylls “man vs. wild”. A native of England, fulfilled his dream and shared a shocking confession about what the program had to eat a rat for lunch. The leading thought of this mammal is an excellent option for a meal. The former supermodel failed to comply with the terms of the adventure telecast, noting that the meat was not fresh, though had not issued a repulsive smell.
Fans of the celebrities left shocked by the confession, but praised the artist for his courage, and expressed a desire as soon as possible to see an interesting episode.