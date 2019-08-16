Cara Delevingne took part in a candid photoshoot
26-year-old Cara Delevingne has become the heroine of the new issue of Marie Claire. The model took part in a candid photoshoot and openly talked to the magazine about sexuality, homosexual and about his first meeting with Ashley Benson.
In his last interview Cara Delevingne has said that she is equally interested in communication with both men and women, and the best gift she can give is an orgasm. In an interview with us Marie Claire, the star added that not talking about sex, and shares his experience.
I share my experiences, positive and negative, and are proud to talk about sex openly. I remember the first time my mother spoke to me on this subject at 14. She admitted that Santa Claus doesn’t exist, and immediately after proposed to talk about the birds and the bees,
— said Delevingne.
She noted that seeks to destroy gender stereotypes, complicating life.
The whole idea of gender is so fixed. I want to destroy it. I’m not attracted to all genders at once, but I definitely feel the same way a man and a woman,
— said the model.
In recent weeks, the tabloids wrote about the possible engagement of Kara and Ashley Benson, and after all talking about the secret wedding of the lovers. According to insiders, there was no wedding, the couple held a humorous ceremony in Las Vegas. Delevingne has not commented on the rumors, but told about the first meeting with the star of “pretty little liars”:
We were not looking for a relationship, so it all happened naturally.